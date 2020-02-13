Snowshoes, St. Bernards and Chihuahuas. Oh my!

The American Dog Derby isn’t only for professional mushers. As a family-centered event, the derby can be enjoyed by parents, children and even the family dog.

On Feb. 15, the second day of the derby, there will be a children’s snowshoe race. Families will be able to register on the day of the race at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street. in Ashton, Idaho.

At 10:30 a.m., kids will strap on their snowshoes and race half a block down Main Street.

While registering for the snowshoe races, don’t forget to sign up the family dog for the mutt race. All breeds are welcome to enter.

“We’ve had people enter in St. Bernards to Chihuahuas,” said Kathy Scafe, secretary of the American Dog Derby. For many, this is a wonderful way to include their furry friend in the festivities. The mutt race takes place on Main St. at 11 a.m., after the kids’ snowshoe race.

For those who don’t have a dog or children, the derby still has something for everyone, especially dog lovers.

“I love dogs,” said Chris Johnson, a freshman studying computer information technology. “Going to school, I hardly get to see dogs here on campus, so this is a perfect opportunity to see all the dogs I want.”