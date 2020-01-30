So much more than basketball

For anyone interested in a great sporting event, the BYU-Idaho Slam Dunk competition will be held this Friday, Jan. 31, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Hart Main Gym.

On the surface, it may seem like just another basketball game, but thanks to co-coordinators Zach Schlesinger, a junior studying history education, and Clay Rogers, a junior studying biomedical science, it’s so much more.

“The goal of the competition is to bring back the Spirit of Ricks to these events,” Schlesinger said. “There are lots of universities hosting exciting events with D1 players and real basketball experiences. We at BYU-I deserve that type of experience as well.”

The event consists of three main challenges, the 3-point challenge, shooting stars challenge, and an assisted dunk contest. The Slam Dunk Competition is also a very audience-focused event, there are rewards for the audience up to $500 and games and activities for them to participate in throughout the course of the event.

For some students, the competition is an excellent opportunity to meet new people and see them display their talents.

“I think the Slam Dunk Competition is amazing, it’s more than just a basketball game, it’s something here on campus that can show people how great basketball can be,” said Easton Jones, sophomore studying biomedicine and 6″8 basketball player and enthusiast.

This competition has become completely revamped with the efforts of these two students, they believe that this sport is about more than just a ball and a hoop. For Rogers, basketball is his passion.

“I’m living the dream, and a part of that dream is coordinating activities like this competition,” said Rogers.

The competition is a product of months and months of hard work.

“And all you have to do is show up,” Rogers said.