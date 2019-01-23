So you want to go to Europe, kid?

Sharing is caring!











Imagine attending a musical in London, exploring the ancient architecture of Rome and witnessing the Eiffel Tower in person. Some BYU-Idaho students can have that opportunity this summer.

The Humanities Department is hosting their annual travel study trip to Europe from Aug. 14 to Sept. 7. Although the tour is catered specifically to students studying art and humanities, all BYU-I students are welcome to apply.

Students attending the trip get to explore many cities in Europe including London, Rome and Paris. At those stops, students will also observe historical European architecture and art from the Bell Tower at Notre Dame to Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel and other famous stops in between.

Students wishing to attend must be aware of a few important details. First, the trip costs $4,200. Second, every student on the trip must abide by the Honor Code while traveling. Third, there is an online application process which includes writing an essay and speaking with a tour guide.

Students initially interested in the tour might dismiss the idea based on the cost. Brian Merrill, humanities and philosophy professor and director of the tour, shed some light on the benefits of the tour and how they outweigh the cost.

“This is a unique opportunity, and it is a non-profit tour, unlike commercial tours, and you’d probably pay twice this for a commercial tour,” Merrill said. “It’s also a unique opportunity because it’s an academic tour. It’s not simply a tour; tourists go on a tour, buy the shirt and go home. We want to approach it as an educational experience; an academic study will be much richer than simply a tour.”

As for students not studying humanities or art, Merrill said that with the upcoming changes in the general education program starting spring semester, Humanities 201 and 202, which are both offered this trip, will fulfill general education requirements. There will be other courses offered which will fulfill some elective credits when the student is studying neither humanities or art.

“The trip changed my whole future and my whole degree plan since I fell in love with the art,” said Stephani Johnson, a junior studying humanities who went on the tour last year. “It taught me a lot about myself and what I want to do and what I want to learn. So for anyone considering going to it, they will learn so much about themselves just by going there.”

Along with new experiences and credits for classes, students can make lifelong friendships.

“I made some really good friendships on the trip, I guarantee some of them will be lifelong,” said CaRynn Harris, a senior studying humanities. “The experience was invaluable; the price for it is really reasonable. You won’t find another trip where you have almost everything included and professionals going with you to show you around and make sure you see all the important things. It will set you apart from other students.”

For a full list of courses offered, as well as many other details about the trip, including what the cost covers, how to apply, the itinerary, student testimonials and much more, students can go here.

The application deadline is Feb. 20. Here is a link to the application.

Any student wishing to know more information and meet some of the professors, there will be a meeting about the trip on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. in the John Taylor Building in room 130.