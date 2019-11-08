Soccer championship kicks off Saturday afternoon

The competitive soccer championships are set to take place Saturday, Nov. 8 at the BYU-Idaho Stadium. The women’s game will start at 12:00 p.m., followed by the men’s at 2:00 p.m.

The women’s game features the Titans and the Knights and the men’s game features the Wildcats and the Vikings. The Vikings’ trip to the finals has been undefeated. The event will include a DJ and IBC vendors.

The game for third place will be played in the Upper Fields this Friday at 6:00 p.m. for men and women simultaneously. Spartans vs. Hawks for men, and Vikings vs. Hawks for women.

The competitive soccer tournament happens every Fall semester and is open to any student. This semester, 90 men and 60 women participated in the tournament. Several other students volunteer as coaches and assistant coaches.

“I want to invite all students to participate next year,” said Jose Ulloa, a senior studying business management and the men’s tournament coordinator. “It is a very fulfilling experience with a lot of fun.”