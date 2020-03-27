Social distancing: What do we do now?

The highly-contagious COVID-19, a new coronavirus, has sent several nations into virtual shutdown and the toilet paper racks into empty shells.

Since the outbreak, organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have suggested implementing social distancing to slow the spread of the virus from person to person.

According to the Public Health Department of the Santa Clara Valley Health & Hospital System, “social distancing is a term applied to certain actions that are taken by Public Health officials to stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease.”

Part of social distancing is separating oneself from large groups of people, working from home and suspending large-scale activities.

Here are five activities to help participate in social distancing:

Play games or learn something new

Take up the violin again or put together the 500-piece puzzle of Jesus you got for your apartment before the coronavirus madness sets in. Card and board games like Monopoly or 5 Crowns make for family fun and healthy competition. If you have an overly competitive family like mine, the competition may turn out to be more deadly than COVID-19.

Binge-watch streaming networks

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney+ are viable options. Since I’ve been sitting at home, I’ve been using my family’s Brady Bunch and Home Improvement DVD collections.



Start a new hobby

With the recommended 14-day quarantine, there is ample time to learn how to crotchet, prepare and cook a new meal or perform acts of service for family members or roommates. I’ve had some newfound time to practice my guitar, as well as learn new chords and songs.

Spring Cleaning

With a little disinfectant and a LOT of elbow grease, a bedroom, kitchen and even bathroom can be sparkling. All the years of parental oversight while cleaning might come in handy.

A friend of mine once fought shower scum with hamburger grease, and surprisingly, it left the porcelain in near-mint condition. Every time they showered after that, it smelled like hamburgers.

Sleep

Don’t listen to the cliche “you’ll sleep when you’re dead.” Instead, for the 14-day quarantine, catch up from the exhaustion built up during the semester, a mission, or playing video games for an inordinate amount of time.

Getting a good night’s rest involves putting away screens, getting comfortable and closing your eyes until you wake up.

Overall, stay healthy and stay safe. Wash your hands and practice social distancing with these five helpful tips.