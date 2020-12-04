Socially distant in the near future

With 322 active cases of the coronavirus in Madison county from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, thinking about life after the pandemic seems further away. Social distancing and mask wearing have been at the forefront of most minds for the last nine months. How should the community proceed with the pandemic?

Dr. Andy Su, an emergency physician, shared his opinion on the coronavirus and how people should alter their lifestyles.

“It’s actually probably not a bad idea to be a little bit more careful about respiratory illnesses,” said Su. “The flu kills 30,000-40,000 people a year and if we were more careful maybe we would actually prevent some of those deaths.”

Some BYU-Idaho students also felt the adjustment to normal life may be more difficult. Charity Jensen, a sophomore studying elementary education, shared her thoughts on the pandemic. She said that it has made her more paranoid. She said that she once got sick and was afraid, but she decided to get tested for coronavirus and it came back negative.

Jensen described the differences between people from her hometown in Iowa and the people of Rexburg. In Iowa, people followed the rules of social distancing and masking wearing. By contrast, she calls Rexburg more “rebellious,” people do not want to comply with the rules. She mentioned that there are people who continue to party as a group that does not follow the guidelines of social distancing.

“It doesn’t make sense to me why someone would want to do that while all this stuff going on,” said Jensen.

She also described some of the challenges associated with the pandemic.

“Well I am actually a pretty social person,” Jensen said. “So it’s been really hard having to not do that as much.”

She described how she would try to do something fun at least once a day with friends but since the start of the pandemic, she has not been able to do as much.

“I can’t really do anything fun anymore,” Jensen explained.

She plans to continue social distancing, even after the pandemic. Jensen thinks Rexburg will change a lot post-pandemic.

“If the school ends up shutting down, if businesses start losing customers and everything, then it’s going to take a lot to get Rexburg back on its feet,” Jensen said.