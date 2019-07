Societies for Communication and Business

The College of Business and Communication offers many different societies that students can be a part of. Societies are a way for students to get involved and have real-life learning experiences.



Agribusiness Management Society

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 476.

American Advertising Federation (AAF) Society

Tuesday and Thursday at 1:15 p.m. in Spori 271.

Broadcasting Society

Tuesday and Thursday at 3:15 p.m. in Spori 317.

Economics Society

Thursdays at 5 p.m. in Smith 131.

Entrepreneur Society

Check byui.edu for information on who to contact.

Human Resource Society

Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in MC 176C.

Investment Society

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 244/250.

Marketing Society

Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. in Smith 250.

Professional Agriculture Students Society

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 478.

Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA)

Wednesdays at 2 p.m. in Spori 271.

Student Accounting Society (SAS)

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 340.

Supply Chain Management Society

Every first and third Thursday in Smith 222 at 2 p.m.

Visual Society

Check byui.edu for information on who to contact.

Wealth Management Society

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. in Smith 278.

Women in Business Society

Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. in Smith 340.

