Societies of the College of Business and Communication

Sharing is caring!











The College of Business and Communication has many different societies that students can be a part of. Societies are a way for students to get involved and have real-life learning experiences.

The Student Accounting Society (SAS) prepares students for graduate schools and a career in accounting and business through inviting graduate schools and programs to come to the society. Students can ask them questions and receive offers for interviews from these companies.

Alex Bradford, an alumnus who studied accounting, was the President of (SAS) in Fall 2018. He said many companies who hire students come and present their businesses to the students in this society.

Bradford said the society is useful to anybody who’s just curious.

“Even if you’ve ever thought about doing accounting… I would just still recommend showing up to a couple meetings to know what it’s like,” Bradford said.

While SAS is just one of the many societies, they provide an opportunity for students to learn and interact with others of their same interests.

The other societies and when are where they meet (which are subject to change so check online) are listed below:

Agribusiness Management Society

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 476

American Advertising Federation (AAF) Society

Tuesday and Thursday at 1:15 p.m. in Spori 271

Broadcasting Society

Tuesday and Thursday at 3:15 p.m. in Spori 317.

Economics Society

Thursdays at 5 p.m. in Smith 131.

Entrepreneur Society

Check byui.edu for information on who to contact.

Human Resource Society

Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in MC 176C.

Investment Society

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 244/250.

Marketing Society

Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. in Smith 250.

Professional Agriculture Students Society

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 478.

Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA)

Wednesdays at 2 p.m. in Spori 271

Student Accounting Society (SAS)

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 340

Supply Chain Management Society

Every first and third Thursday in Smith 222 at 2 p.m.

Visual Society

Check byui.edu for information on who to contact.

Wealth Management Society

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. in Smith 278.

Women in Business Society

Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. in Smith 340

To find out more information about these societies, including times, click here.