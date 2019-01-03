Societies of the College of Language and Letters

Sharing is caring!











The Department of Languages and International Studies has three societies students can apply to: the International Studies Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, and the Spanish Clinical Interpreter Society.

These societies offer real-world experience students can obtain, activities they can participate in and the opportunity to connect with professionals around the world. To apply, they can go to the different websites, though for general activities all the students are invited.

“All of them are based on career fields and connecting students with experts around the world,” said Michael Paul, Language and International Studies Department chair.

The department also offers a Teach English to Speakers of Other Languages program where students will learn skills to teach others the English language and have teaching opportunities in the United States and outside the United States.

“We have a really solid program, we have trained thousands and thousands of English teachers around the world and different places,” Paul said.

The other societies in the college of Language and Letters are below:

Clinical Spanish Interpreters Society

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 286.

English Academic Society

Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Smith 278.

Genealogical Society

Visit byui.edu/academic-societies to find meeting times and places.

History Honor Society

Visit byui.edu/academic-societies to find meeting times and places.

Humanities Society

Thursdays at 7 p.m. in Taylor 247. Dates vary, and they typically meet every other week.

International Studies Society

Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. in MC 366

Philosophical Society

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in Taylor 120

Phi Alpha Theta

Visit byui.edu/academic-societies to find meeting times and places.

Pi Sigma Alpha (Political Affairs)

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in Ricks 247

Pre-Law Society

Thursdays at 5 pm. Contact a presidency member the location.

Spanish Honor Society-Chi Delta

Visit byui.edu/academic-societies to find meeting times and places.