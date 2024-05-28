The first event of the semester for BYU-Idaho’s Society of Professional Journalists, will be held Thursday from 2:30 – 4 p.m. at the Jacob Spori Building in room 35. Special guest speaker and BYU-I alumnus, Joel Randall, will be speaking at the event, answering questions and speaking about his experience as a current reporter at Church News.

There will be an open Q&A panel at the event.

“In this society event, I’ll offer a behind-the-scenes look of news reporting for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Randall said. “I’ll share ways the Church News is striving to be ‘a living record of the Restoration’ and what listeners can do to seek and publish truth to a world that desperately needs it.”

SPJ members encourage those who are not a part of the Department of Communication to join the society and the event as well. The society is inclusive of all majors and departments.

“Join SPJ to realize journalism is bigger than any one person or publication,” Randall said. “We unite with journalists across the nation to uphold the standards and practices that change lives—we hope for the better—and it’s a privilege to see how we each fit into that.”

According to SPJ’s website, the purpose of SPJ is to defend journalists’ obligation to share truth, encourage the free practice of journalism and promote high standards of ethical behavior.

“So many people are losing trust in the media nowadays, and it breaks my heart when avid seekers of the truth find nothing but confusion and bias across the internet,” Randall said. “It’s our job to give the public reasons to trust us, and I admire the society’s aim to promote accurate, fair and thorough reporting to that end.”

While Randall reported that he had never been a part of SPJ, he expressed appreciation for the organization that, “realizes journalists make a world of difference in today’s society and that a lack of care will cause catastrophe. We can’t take for granted our duty to put the public over pageviews.”

As a reporter for Church News, Randall has worked as a writing/editing intern with the Liahona magazine, an assistant copy editor at the BYU–I Scroll newspaper and a freelance copy editor on Upwork.com. Randall is also the author of the self-published book “Study, Sleep, Repeat: 130 Tips to Schedule Your College Life.” He was born in Arizona and graduated from BYU-I with a bachelors degree in communication. Randall served a mission in the Peru Arequipa Mission from 2017 to 2019.

BYU-I’s SPJ mission is “to perpetuate a free press as a cornerstone of our nation and liberty.”

The creation of SPJ BYU-I Chapter marks a significant milestone in the university’s history. This partnership between SPJ and BYU-I reflects a growing recognition of the importance of journalism education and professional development within the academic community.

For more information about the event itself and how to join the society visit this website.