On March 13, the Society of Women Engineering at BYU-Idaho gathered together for their Wellness Activity at the Science and Technology Center.

“Part of our mission is to find ways to uplift women in STEM and help them succeed,” said Elyssa Wilding, President of the Society of Women Engineering (SWE). “So we had two speakers come in and talk to us from THRIVE about mental and emotional wellness and ways to manage stress.”

Two representatives from the THRIVE program trained attendees on how to overcome burnout and imposter syndrome. They shared the importance of exercising, eating balanced meals, avoiding caffeine and drinking plenty of water.

After the training, the Wellness Center discussed the best way to prepare quick, easy and healthy meals for college students. The Wellness Center coach created a list of ways to effectively plan meals which included:

— Select meals you look forward to

— Plan meals with overlapping ingredients

— Make a comprehensive grocery list

— Set aside a time to grocery shop

— Be realistic about time constraints

— Make a plan with your roommates

At the end of the presentation, students were given a meal prep worksheet to fill out to plan weekly meals.

The activity ended with a 10-minute yoga demonstration by Kristi Hansen, a faculty member of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. She taught the students how yoga can help relieve stress.

“I would say I have benefited so much from this society, being able to explore leadership positions within it has definitely been something that has given me the ability to have something on my resume, to talk about in interviews and has made me more used to talking to people and networking and things like that,” Wilding said. “I don’t know where I’d be without this society.”

For more information, visit their Facebook, Instagram or I-Belong.