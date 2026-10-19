Sociology interns host free mental health workshop



This semester at BYU-Idaho, every Wednesday in Room 176A of the Hyrum Manwaring Center, a Mental Health Workshop provided by the Counseling Center is held for BYUI students.

Interns and students explained that it was a free opportunity for people to help themselves . The Counseling Center created it to address different topics that could stress or hurt a college student's mental health.

"It covered a lot of topics I felt I could grow in," said marketing major Ashlyn Knight.

Through PowerPoints, they discuss topics such as depression and anxiety, self-care, sleep, perfectionism and boundaries in relationships.

There are other benefits, including gaining a free Crossroads voucher after three weeks of attendance.

English major Mary Francis said, "It's easy for your mental health to get out of hand when you're not paying attention to it. So this is a great way for you to maintain your mental health without dedicating a lot of time before it gets drastic."

Participants prepare for presentation.

Photo Credit: Kayli Parkinson

The workshop also allows skills to help those closest to you.

"I have friends that haven't been able to attend, but I've been able to give them the resources, and I take notes and then give them to those friends who are unable to attend. And so it's actually been pretty useful, at least for me to know, so that I can help my friends better, who might be going through things as well," said Francis.

For example, one of the workshop's included lessons on how to minimize stress while studying. It included tips such as, having 10-minute breaks between studying, adequate sleep, or turning a large assignment into multiple smaller ones.

As history major Samantha Fletcher said, " It's a really good way to teach us how to regulate ourselves ... It's basically first aid for mental health." It's a time for your racing thoughts to slow, a chance for students to breathe with no expectations.

Group of students poses for picture.

Photo Credit: Kayli Parkinson

The workshop relies on Therapy Assistant Online, which is also available for students. This workshop isn't strictly mental health either. The co-leaders give locations and links to other free resources held around campus. The sole purpose is to make students' lives easier.

"It's normal. Mental health is normal. There's a major part in all of us that can use help, whatever it may be," said Knight.