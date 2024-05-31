On Wednesday night, Soma Jiu-Jitsu will hold its opening night for a new Shizian Kenpo self-defense course.

Shizian is a form of fighting and fitness that includes three ranges of combat: striking, clinching and groundwork. James Emfield, a black belt and instructor at the Rexburg Soma Academy, described Shizian as a more family-friendly version of MMA.

“Soma is just the best,” said Cambrie Thayne, a junior studying humanities at BYU-Idaho. “I love the environment that’s cultivated there and all the people. I always feel welcome and genuinely cared about. I never feel embarrassed when struggling with moves. And James is the best teacher I could ask for.”

Emfield grew up surrounded by martial arts because his father is the instructor and owner of the Idaho Falls Soma location.

“My earliest doing martial arts was not even jiu-jitsu,” Emfield said. “It was watching the old Kenpo videos in our trailer when I was two years old with my dad.”

While Soma has focused primarily on jiu-jitsu in recent years, James and Jared Emfield both have experience in other forms of martial arts. They always come back to jiu-jitsu, but they wanted to add Shizian into the mix for themselves and for the community.

“I think what we’re going to offer is the self-defense side of mixed martial arts and something that people can learn how to hit and how to defend themselves … but in a family-friendly and safe environment,” Emfield said.

Emfield strives to create a positive environment for his students. He does this by testing and critiquing a code of conduct in Idaho Falls over the years. The Shizian program will hold students to the same standards and expectations as the jiu-jitsu program.

“What you’ll notice is that since we started jiu-jitsu, even in the Shizian program we’ll have more of an emphasis on the clinching and the grappling,” Emfield said. “Even though I have the ability to hit someone, I still want the power to not have to if I don’t want to … We will have the same standards that we have in the jiu-jitsu on the jiu-jitsu team, but we’ll be hitting bags.”

The opening Shizian class will be at 8 p.m. in the Rexburg location for people of all levels of experience, ages 16 and up.

Emfield recommended that students come wearing athletic clothes. He will provide the gi and sparring equipment.

Those who would like to try it out can contact James and Jared Emfield on their Shizian website.