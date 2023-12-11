The Sound Alliance and Vocal Union held a “Swingin’ Christmas” event with guests like Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus on Friday.

Led by professor Aaron Miller, who has a doctorate of Musical Arts in double bass performance, the jazz band played classics celebrating Santa, the Nutcracker and the birth of Jesus Christ.

Miller invited everyone who wanted to join to come and dance with Frosty as the band played.

Jackson Campbell, a sophomore studying advanced vehicle systems, plays the bass for the band. He has played the bass for 14 years and has been a part of the Sound Alliance for four years.

Campbell loves the freedom of creating music with a large group of people.

“Making something new every time we play is fulfilling,” Campbell said. “It’s the act of creation that leaves me fulfilled. Plus, this music is just so joyful and fun and I have fun playing it every day.”

From the songs they played, Campbell’s favorite was “We Three Kings.”

“Its structure allowed for a ton of creative freedom,” Campbell said. “I’ve never played it the same way twice. Plus, I love the lyrics to the chorus about the Holy Light of Christ.”

Campbell understands that jazz is not everyone’s favorite, but encourages all to have an open mind, especially Christmas jazz.

“Most of the popular music today has its roots set in jazz and its rich history,” Campbell said. “You don’t have to love it, just appreciate it!”