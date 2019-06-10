Sound Alliance jazz ensemble sways audiences

Sudden bursts of jazz music echoed through the halls of the Eliza R. Snow Building as Sound Alliance jazz ensemble played on June 5.

The jazz band consisted of three rows: saxophone players in the first row, trombone players in the middle row and trumpet players with two types of trumpets in the back row.

By the three rows were a bass player, a jazz guitar player, a drummer and a pianist, which is very common among jazz bands. Each song featured two to four solo performers, including the professor and conductor Andrew Allphin.

Allphin taught the jazz band some songs he played as a trumpet player for the past 15 years in The U.S. Army Blues, a jazz ensemble of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own.” He performed some pieces by the Airmen of Note, the premier jazz band of the United States Air Force, for a concert earlier this week.

“When I was asked to run the ensemble this semester, I was told to really work on hard music and challenge them by playing newer music,” Allphin said. “In thinking of what I could possibly work on, I thought of the two best military jazz bands.”

Throughout each song, the audience tapped their toes, swayed their shoulders and bobbed their heads to the beat of the music.

Sometimes, the trombone and trumpet players would place different types of mufflers, such as the bottom of a rubber plunger, on the horns of their instruments, which gave the instruments a unique sound.

“The study of jazz is so fun for me because it’s hard and I’m learning a different ‘language’ and many different cultures,” said Shelby Champ, a junior studying music in trombone performance and a member of Sound Alliance. “‘Big band’ is fun because you become a better musician from it as well.”