Sparks Barbecue, known for its fusion of savory and sweet flavors, is set to open a new, larger location in mid-September. Founded by Chris Sparks and Jacob Mueller, the restaurant sets its sights to claim a beloved spot for barbecue enthusiasts, offering a blend of Texas-style meats and diverse sides.

Sparks and Mueller, both seasoned restaurateurs, are excited to expand their venture.

“We’ve done restaurants for a long time,” Sparks said, who will serve as the general manager and managing partner of the new location. “We’re looking forward to bringing high-quality barbecue and a well-rounded dining experience to more people.”

The new Sparks Barbecue location aims to provide a fast-casual dining experience, where customers can enjoy the restaurant’s signature dishes in a spacious setting.

“We want people to come in, grab their food quickly, and enjoy a high-quality meal,” Mueller said.

The menu will include new items such as sandwiches and a loaded smoked potato, which were highly requested by customers.

“We developed everything on our own,” Mueller said, describing the extensive trial and error process involved in perfecting their recipes. “We took the time to make sure we had a great combination of sides and meats.”

Sparks and Mueller’s inspiration comes from a blend of regional barbecue styles, primarily Texas but with influences from St. Louis and Kansas City.

“We wanted to bring together excellent meat and excellent sides,” Sparks said. The restaurant’s offerings include favorites like turkey, brisket, and mac and cheese, as well as a Mexican street corn dish that Mueller particularly enjoys.

Both owners have deep roots in the restaurant industry. Sparks, originally from Rexburg, has managed multiple locations for other brands, ensuring they operate smoothly. Mueller, hailing from Ann Arbor, Michigan, moved to Idaho for school and has since been an integral part of the local culinary scene.

The new location marks a significant expansion for Sparks Barbecue, which originally opened earlier this year. Despite some challenges in timing, the owners are optimistic about the future.

For those who have yet to try Sparks Barbecue, the owners describe their food as “a good mix of savory and sweet.”

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, offering both dine-in and takeout options, including DoorDash.

For more updates on the opening and a preview of the new menu, stay tuned to Sparks Barbecue’s Instagram and website.