Spartans, Hawks capture lacrosse championships

Women’s lacrosse championship

Alexandra Hekking, a sophomore studying human biology, scored seven goals to lead the Spartans to a 10-8 win in the women’s lacrosse final.

With two minutes left in an 8-8 game, Hekking sprinted the length of the field with the ball to score the winning goal. Hekking then stole the ball with 50 seconds remaining, which led to Noelle Wadsworth, a freshman studying horticulture, scoring a goal with 15 seconds left.

“Our team worked really hard,” Hekking said. “We all really love each other, and we all had the same goal in mind the whole season. We really wanted it … and we deserved it.”

The Spartans coach, Cami Bagley, a senior studying therapeutic recreation, said she expected her team to close out the game in the final minutes.

“It’s just a good wrap-up to an undefeated season,” Bagley said. “I think it’s an accurate representation of the team, and I’m really happy how we played as a team the whole season.”

Wadsworth said she had a lot of adrenaline after scoring the tenth and final goal of the season.

“It means a lot,” Wadsworth said. “We’ve worked hard. We’re a very positive, supportive team. Making it all the way to the end was really cool for us.”

Men’s lacrosse championship

The Hawks beat the Knights 7-5 to win the men’s lacrosse championship behind two goals from Captain Chandler Potts, a freshman studying communication.

The Hawks fell behind in the first quarter before taking a 4-2 lead into halftime. The Knights came out strong in the second half, tying the game at four on a goal from Caden Crompton off an assist from Cade Thompson.

After scoring early in the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored again to take a 6-4 lead after the Knight’s Thompson took a penalty for a late hit.

Crompton scored again off another pass from Thompson, but a Hawks goal with under three minutes remaining put the game away for good.

“For the Knights, it was kind of a rough start,” said the Knights’s captain, Brody Thresher, a senior studying business. “We were neck and neck. We had some troubles with offense and with defense every once in a while, but in the end, we lost our edge.”

An injury to Knights’s attacker, Thompson, hurt their chances for a comeback late in the game. Teammates carried Thompson off the field due to a left-leg cramp.

“We just lost one of our top players,” Thresher said.

The Hawks lost to the Knights in both of their regular season games, something that Potts said gave them a little extra “oomph.”

“It means a lot,” Potts said. “This time the pieces just fell for us in our favor. Things got a little chippy both ways, but that’s lacrosse, man. It’s a contact sport. Being able to do it for the guys means a lot. We worked really hard for this.”

Early in the game, a referee threatened to eject some Knights fans, saying, “You can’t cheer for someone to get hit in the head.”

