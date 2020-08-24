Speakers at the Democratic National Convention urge citizens to vote Biden

The Democratic National Convention, broadcasted Aug. 17-21, focused on Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the presidential election, and his plan if elected by the people.

Day 1: Aug. 17

“We the People,” was the theme of those presenting the first night of the Convention including topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn and systemic racism.

U.S. Senator, Bernie Sanders encouraged his campaign supporters to vote for Biden.

Amy Kolbuchar, a United States Senator and former Presidential candidate spoke about unity in the United States.

“Unity isn’t about settling, it’s about striving for something more, it isn’t the end, its the means, its how we get stuff done, said Klobuchar during the Convention. “Unity is about reaching toward a higher purpose, a better future for all of us.”

Day 2: Aug. 18

The second night of the Convention included the selection of the official nominee for the Democratic party. Each state had representatives give the roll call for delegates that were awarded to both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. As is a formality, both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders had representatives speak for their official nominations.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke on behalf of Senator Sanders.

“A movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few, at the expense of long-term stability for the many,” said Ocasio-Cortez in her speech. “En el espíritu del pueblo, and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America.”

However, Joe Biden received the most delegates and was officially selected as the Democratic nominee.

Healthcare policy was a focus of the night, with various speakers emphasizing the need for healthcare as a human right, and Joe Biden accusing President Trump of attempting to roll back the Affordable Care act.

“This is my promise to you. When I’m president, I will take care of your healthcare coverage and your family the same way I would my own,” said Biden at the Convention.

Day 3: Aug. 19

The third night opened up with a series of individuals discussing the policy of gun violence with a theme of, “A more perfect union.” Among these presentations included a speech from Gabrielle Giffords, a former congresswoman who was the victim of gun violence.

Other policies discussed in relation to the theme included climate control, immigration, minority and marginalized equality, unemployment and COVID-19 control and recovery

President Barack Obama spoke, endorsing Biden as the Democratic nominee.

“Let me tell you about my friend Joe Biden,” President Obama said during his speech. “Twelve years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I didn’t know I’d end up finding a brother.”

Camilla Harris was officially declared as the Democratic Party’s Vice President Nominee by Convention chair Bennie Thompson, which led into her acceptance speech.

“There is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work.” Senator Harris said in her speech.

Harris shared how she and Biden would work together to fight against issues the United States faces.

Billie Eilish made appeared to perform and urged everyone to make a difference by voting.

Day 4: Aug 20

The final night of the Convention ended with a speech from Biden, who explained some of his criticisms of President Trump.

“…This President, if he’s reelected, you know what will happen. Cases and deaths will remain far too high,” Biden said during the Convention. “More Mom and Pop business will close their doors, and this time for good. Working families will struggle to get by. And yet, the wealthiest 1% will get tens of billions of dollars in new tax breaks.”

Biden emphasized a need for a “united” America to move forward.

“This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme with passion and purpose,” Biden said in his speech. “Let us begin you and I together. One nation under God, united in our love for America, united in our love for each other — for love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear and light is more powerful and dark. This our moment, this is our mission … This is a battle we will win and we’ll do it together. I promise you. Thank you. May God bless you and may God protect our troops.”