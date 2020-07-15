Speaking up for her sister

“Just yesterday, she told me five different times that she was going to go and see if her husband was home,” said Heather Park, a senior studying public health speaking of her sister Delaney Landon. Park’s sister has lived with short term memory loss ever since her brain tumor at 11 years old. “It just takes a little patience to have repeat conversations. Even if it’s not a normal conversation for you, it becomes a normal conversation for them.”

Growing up, Landon got through her classes with the help of a checklist her mom wrote for her every day.

“It would just tell her where her locker was, what her combination was, what classes to go to and to go to lunch, homework she needed to turn in, anything like that,” Park said. “Delaney lived by this checklist.”

Several times, some girls at school would pull a prank on Landon and throw away her checklist. When Landon went to leave class, she couldn’t find it and didn’t know where to go next. The principal found her crying in the hall and had her mom bring her another checklist.

“Though it was funny for those girls, it was actually very hurtful for Delaney,” Park said. “She had a really hard time making friends because she was worried that people were going to take advantage of the fact that she had to live by a piece of paper.”

Park called on others to avoid imitating or targeting anyone with special needs.

“When people were mean to my sister, I would get so angry,” she said. “As I have grown, however, I realize that I feel bad for those people more than anything now. If you are unkind to people with disabilities, or anyone for that matter, you are only hurting yourself.”

With short term memory loss comes the label of special needs or disabled. Despite this, Landon has a job at her local grocery store.

“She is the favorite cashier there — her line is very, very long all the time, just because she loves to talk,” Park said with a smile. “She loves to talk to everyone and anyone that comes to her line. She likes to be heard and feel like her opinions are valued, and she likes other people to know that their opinions and what they’re going through value too.”

Park also shared how her sister surprised her one car ride when she named off every song name and artist to the country music playing on the radio.

“She knew all of the words too,” Park said. “I was in awe as I saw her have a memory better than even me! She is also great at remembering every birthday. She just can’t remember what she had for lunch!”

She stressed the importance of having fun in a way that people with special needs can appreciate, explaining that many with a disability like Landon’s don’t understand sarcasm. Patience, listening more and talking less has helped her grow closer to special needs friends and family over time.

“Let them slowly get all of their words out before you comment,” Park said. “Let them say or do the same thing over again and accept it. Just be patient with them because, trust me, you need them to be patient with you. It really is fun to hear what they have to say!”

Park encouraged others to take the opportunity to make an impact on someone else’s life as they make an impact on yours. She expressed her appreciation for the family, therapists, friends and more who have advocated for Landon in so many ways.

“I believe that the people that interact with those who have special needs on a daily basis are the real heroes,” Park said. “They deserve all the credit in the world.”

Park spoke to those with special needs, urging them to never give up, enjoy things they love and share those passions with the world.

“There are people who love you, and more importantly, there is a loving Heavenly Father who loves you and wants to help you,” she said.

Park shared her confidence in their abilities and asked others to enable them to do the things they can.

“Even though they may seem limited, they still feel,” Park said. “Be patient. Be encouraging. And most of all, be their friend.”