Special HPV Vaccination Offer Available To All East Idaho Residents

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

East Idaho Public Health (EIPH) offices are offering free Human Papillomavirus vaccination this month to all individuals from ages 11 to 45 as part of the HPV 2020 Vaccination Campaign.

The recent press release (Links to an external site.) from East Idaho Public Health reports about 1 in 4 are currently infected with this virus in the United States. This statistic includes teenagers and adults. The HPV infection can be prevented if one takes the vaccine.

Individuals are encouraged to call their county office for appointments, but walk-ins are accepted depending on the availability of the vaccine.

Each county region has its date and time for the vaccination. Vaccination for Madison County is scheduled to happen on Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccination for all counties will only last within February. Regardless of your location, the vaccination would commence on Feb. 13 and end on Feb. 28.

HPV links to different health conditions, including six different types of cancer as reported by EIPH in the press release.