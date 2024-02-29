Students, faculty and employees are invited to follow the BYU-Idaho mission statement, to become disciples of Jesus Christ. Part of becoming a disciple-leader in homes, churches and communities is Christlike service. The I-Serve program provides students opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others.

Every Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m., I-Serve hosts Hands, an event in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building room 286 where students come together and do hands-on projects with those with special needs. It is a way for BYU–I students to serve with love, develop friendships and make a difference in the lives around them.

This group has been known to build and nurture bonds through crafts and service.

Hands is not the only service opportunity on campus that the I-Serve program has to offer that involves BYU-I’s special needs friends. Every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m., Special Needs – Life Skills meets to teach basic life skills like partner dancing, taking care of plants and even roasting the perfect s’more. They hold this event in the same room as Hands. I-Serve also hosts a special needs 30-minute institute class on Mondays from 4:30 to 5 p.m. in the Hinckley room 286.

Students interested in participating can sign up and get involved through I-Belong as well as the I-Serve website directly.