Spend a night under the ancient Egyptian sky

The BYU-Idaho Planetarium will play this month’s show of “Stars of the Pharaohs” for one night only on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in Romney 107.

Typically, each show plays every Thursday night for a month, but students only have one chance to see the “Stars of the Pharaoh.” The planetarium will close from Nov. 13 to Dec. 2 for renovations.

“You won’t be able to see it again until next year,” said Sariah Phipps, a junior studying physics and a planetarium operator. “This is a once in a year opportunity.”

According to the planetarium website, the show will teach students about how the Egyptians used science to tell time and create a calendar.

“Stars of the Pharaoh” strays from a purely astronomical show by adding historical lessons. As students travel back in time for a night under the Egyptian sky, they will learn about Egyptian mythology and the role the heavens played in Ancient Egyptian culture.

“This is a really cool show especially if you are interested in Egyptian history because it doesn’t just talk about the stars in general, but it correlates the Egyptian gods with the different stars and the type of stars they could of been,” Phipps said. “It puts real history mixed with their beliefs. It is just really fun if you are into science and history.”

Stephen McNeil, the planetarium director and a physics professor, considers himself a history buff and values the historical aspect of the show.

“We are going to see the sky through the eyes of the ancient Egyptians and some of the stories that go along with the stars,” McNeil said. “It is interesting to see how other cultures view the night sky and how it all came together and was created.”

McNeil also values what the Egyptians believed about the heavens thousands of years ago without the technology around today.

“I like how they explained the night sky as best they could without any actual revelation,” McNeil said. “They took it for face value and said, ‘How does that fit in with our idea of the gods and how the universe was made?’”

The show runs for 35 minutes and begins with an introductory lesson of the night sky. Tickets cost $2 at the door. Groups can schedule private showings for $40 for 20 people.