Spirit Week, a week of activities for all students

BYU-Idaho’s first Spirit Week in 12 years began on Monday, Oct. 7. It included many activities for all students and staff members to participate in. Each day had a different theme that fueled the succeeding activities.

Allen Jones, the Student Support Director, said the initial proposal for this years Spirit Week was in Oct. 2018 and has taken a year’s worth of planning and preparing.

“(After this) a student council began brainstorming and planning ideas,” Jones said. “The obtaining of approvals and refinement of potential ideas combined with the realities of what could take place.”

Jones’ hope for Spirit Week at BYU-I was that the students develop a deeper connection to the spirit of BYU-I, gain a greater appreciation for the blessings the university provides with its mission and legacy and enjoy the spirit of gathering.

The themes for each day were meant to accomplish this purpose.

Each day the theme was incorporated into the display made available in the amphitheater near the Library and the MC.

The week started off with free hot chocolate at the Spirit Week display in the amphitheater.

Jenna Smith, a sophomore studying elementary education went to get the free hot chocolate and learn more about the rest of Spirit Week after her roommate told her about it.

In addition to the free refreshments, Smith said it was fun that they had games available for students to play, and she thought the rest of the week’s events sounded exciting. She said she looked forward to attending the week’s remaining activities.

On Tuesday, after the devotional delivered by Lauri Arensmeyer, there was a free ice cream social, which featured flavors named after BYU-I’s founders.

Madison Hill, a freshman majoring in general studies, said she was glad she got to go with her friends, hang out and eat ice cream. She said she was looking forward to participating in the color run later that week.

“This is the first time they have had Spirit Week in a long time, so I think they are putting a lot of effort into it and trying to make things as fun as possible…anything people want to go to, they should,” Hill said. “I think it will be really fun.”

Following the ice cream social that night, there were baby races in the MC. The babies lined up on the stage, and they crawled across from one parent to the other. The fastest babies raced again at the end in a final heat.

Parents were encouraged to come with their babies dressed up as their favorite heroes to participate in the costume contest.

After the baby race, there was a torch lighting. Student and faculty leaders spoke, and the fire of BYU-I was lit. This concluded Founder’s Day with the central purpose of the week.

“[It] centers on those who have gone before and the sacrifices and faith they held on to ensure that this university not only survived but thrived in its role to educate students and build disciples of Jesus Christ,” Jones said.

Many students attended a career fair held on Thursday. Students were advised to wear professional clothes and come prepared with their resumes to talk to business professionals.

On Friday, there was a color run of one, two or three miles. Hill participated in the run and really enjoyed doing it with her friends.

“I really like running, and I heard that it was going to be super fun. It is a great way to meet new people, so I was really excited for it,” Hill said.

Spirit Week ended on Saturday, with a parade in the morning that included different BYU-I organizations. Theygave away free donuts and hot chocolate. Following the parade, there was a service project and a lunch for all who participated.

That night, the final events of Spirit Week were a glow-in-the-dark dodgeball game and a dance.

Hill really enjoyed participating in Spirit Week and hopes to participate in the future in more activities put on by the school.

“I think they should keep this tradition going. I think it has been a really good success this year, and I hope that they continue to do it,” Hill said.