As the cool winds of October brush through BYU-Idaho, students and community members prepare for the annual Spirit Week festivities. Coordinated by Casey Cruz and Tyler Jones, co-directors of the Student Activity Events Council, the week’s events include service projects, music and dances.

“We wanted to create a space where students can engage, have fun and truly experience the spirit of the University,” Jones said.

Here is a summary of the events to look for during Spirit Week.

Kicking off on Monday, the McKay Quad Amphitheater will be the hub for Spirit Week displays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the same day, the Mighty Oaks Challenge encourages participants to complete acts of service in exchange for free blue pancakes.

Students and faculty can also decorate offices, faculty doors and housing complexes to match the Spirit Week theme. Judging begins Tuesday.

Monday evening, BYU-I is hosting a Helping Hands Service Night to serve the community. This is located in the BYU-I Stadium Parking Lot at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, dubbed Founders Day, is dedicated to John L. and Margaret LaRae Clarke.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Find the Founders challenge will be held at the Amphitheater to earn a blue food item.

Devotional will be held at the BYU-Idaho Center at 11:30 a.m., and after, there is an ice cream social in the BYU-I Center Courts.

“A highlight to look out for is the Founders Day Night Light Parade, followed by a Torch Lighting Ceremony at the Taylor Quad,” Jones said.

Married students with children can enter their child in the Baby Crawl and Walker races, costume contest and have their photo taken. The contest is based on the theme, “A Beacon of Light.”

A Cutest Baby Photo Contest will also be held at the University Store in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center. The winner will receive a $50 credit towards purchases at the University Store.

At 7:30 p.m., A Founders Day Night Light Parade and Luminary Processional will be held. The dress code is neon colors.

After the parade, a Torch Lighting Ceremony will be held at the Taylor Quad.

On Wednesday, True Blue Day encourages attendees to sport their BYU-I blue with the chance to earn blue-themed food items. A Red Cross Blood Drive will also take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the BYU-I Center Courts.

For thrill-seekers, a rodeo at Madison County Fairgrounds offers steer riding, barrel racing and calf roping.

A Find Blue challenge will be held in the Campus Grass areas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. When participants find flags, they can receive prizes. Find mini flags for prizes.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Battle For Blue will be held. Students can compete for one of 23 BYU-I swag boxes for the 23 years Ricks College became BYU-I.

From 9 to 11 p.m., a Country Dance will be held in the Taylor Quad.

Thursday, or Might Oaks Day, showcases the global diversity of BYU-I.

Students can witness a cultural fashion show at the Amphitheater at 11:30 a.m.

An important segment is the “Mighty Oaks Flags Display,” a testament to the school’s founder Jacob Spori’s words about the University’s reach. Concurrently, several Alumni Career Forums are scheduled throughout the day.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Amphitheater flags will be displayed of every state and nation of the current students.

At 7 p.m., the Power 2 Become Conference will be held in the Hart Auditorium.

Friday, named Legacy Day, channels the spirit of gratitude. Attendees can pen thank-you notes to University stakeholders at the Amphitheater.

The day wraps up with the semi-formal Spirit Week Ball at The Crossroads from 8 to 11 p.m.

The week concludes on Saturday with Spirit Day. At 10:30 a.m. in the College Avenue Playfields, an exhilarating Color Fun Run starts the day, followed by a pancake breakfast at the BYU-I Stadium.

The grand finale features country star Brett Young, known for his “Caliville” style, singing at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Blue Crew and student engagement

Reflecting on her college experiences, Cruz shared that she wished she had done more during her earlier college days.

“I wasn’t much involved when I first came here,” Cruz said. “But events like these opened numerous opportunities for me, shaping my career and life choices. Participation in campus activities is transformative.”

A new addition this semester is the Blue Crew.

“Blue Crew has been instrumental in rallying volunteers for the event,” Cruz said. “But joining doesn’t mean you’ll be working. It’s about finding what events resonate with you, leading to a surge in enthusiastic volunteers.”

Learn more about Blue Crew on our website.

To learn more about Spirit Week check out its website or its Instagram.