For the first time in its history, BYU-Idaho marked its Founders Day with a Night Light Parade. The parade commenced on South and Center Street at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees adorned in neon hues gathered to witness the parade. Each person was handed a glowstick to enhance the luminosity of the night. As the final parade entry passed, participants were graced with a free-lighted luminary, inviting them to become part of the procession.

The trail of lights led to the heart of the campus — Taylor Quad — where the Torch Lighting Ceremony unfolded against the backdrop of the Taylor Building.

The evening concluded with the luminary activity. In the spirit of community, free hot dogs and treats were offered for all.