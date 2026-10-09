BYUI reintroduces Thor the Viking

BYU-Idaho commemorated its twenty-fifth anniversary as a four-year institution with the return of the Ricks' College mascot, Thor the Viking, on Friday night at the BYU-Idaho Stadium.

While BYUI will not be reinstating sports, the university's press release said it has been reinstated in an effort to connect students of Ricks College and students of BYUI.

"For generations of Ricks College alumni, the Vikings represented school spirit, teamwork, and a proud athletic tradition," said the University Relations press release. "Today, the refreshed symbol of the Viking is intended to build school spirit, strengthen belonging, connect students and alumni, and carry forward aspects of the university's heritage associated with leadership, courage, and unity."

In the University Relations press release, Vice President of Student Life, Amy Renee, said her team spent time talking to students, faculty, and alumni to ensure the introduction of a mascot would unify Ricks College alumni with present and future BYUI students. Renee added that she and her team look forward to adding energy and school spirit with the introduction of Thor the Viking.

Thor the Viking logo. Image credit: BYU-Idaho

BYUI's Spirit Week ended with a light parade, lighting of the torch, and drone light show. Thor the Viking sailed onto the field with a band of Vikings. The sound of horns and waves filled the stadium.

Jordan Keller, AV and Broadcast's live audio engineer, said this project has been underway for months, but he has only been in the know the last couple of weeks. It was his job to use live sound to make the boat's entrance seem like Vikings coming into the field.

"It's the timing is going to be really interesting, but I get to do some fun things with cueing sound at the right times, and I it's so I'm an audio engineer, but in the theater space, there are sound designers," Keller said. "They get to create, like, a really theatrical environment. I'm excited because I kind of get to do that, and it's fun."

After student MC's taught the audience of students, the Viking Clap as Thor and his ship entered the field.

Thor and the university hype squad then taught everyone in the stadium the Viking Row.

Gracie Woodhouse, a junior studying communication, and Jonathan Madson, a junior studying business management, were the night's MCs.

Woodhouse said her parents attended Ricks College, and she loves that alumni and now current and future students can have something that unifies them.

"I'm excited; we are one with them now," Woodhouse said. "Like we are one with our alumni. We feel like we belong to the same school. We have the same mascot. So I'm excited for us all to be one under the Viking."