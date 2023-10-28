The Spori Art Gallery unveiled its newest exhibit Sacred Marks: Newly Acquired Religious Art.

The exhibit kicked off with a grand opening reception on Thursday, Oct 26, from 7-9 p.m. The exhibit will run from Oct. 27 to Nov. 9.

Attendees can anticipate a visual journey through iconic Biblical tales, parables and the Passion of Christ, translated through intricate wood blocks and metal engravings.

Spanning from the seventeenth to the twentieth centuries, these masterpieces are credited to artistic legends like Albrecht Dürer and Rembrandt van Rijn.

Among the highlights of the exhibit is a rare piece by Rembrandt — the Hundred Guilder Print. This singular work weaves a tapestry of miracles from the Book of Matthew into one canvas, exhibiting Rembrandt’s interplay of light and shadow and his compositional artistry.

Albrecht Dürer’s print of “The Prodigal Son” breaks convention. Rather than focusing on the familiar scene of the forgiving father, Dürer captures the introspective moment of the repentant son, distanced from home, mired in a hovel, as the realization of his errors dawns upon him, a reflection of Luke 15:17.

Further enriching the exhibit, a series of woodblock prints by Brazilian talent, Raimundo De Oliveira, brings the spirit of South America.

Sacred Marks promises an art exhibit and an exploration of faith, stories and traditions. Through varied styles and mediums, these artists across centuries present their interpretations and testimonies of Christ and His mission.

To learn more or view the art exhibit check out the Spori Art Gallery located on the first floor of the Jacob Spori Building, alternatively, check out their website for more details.