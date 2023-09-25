Sept. 21 marked the feature art show, The Road Less Traveled By, for former BYU-Idaho professor, Gerald Griffin. The gallery exclusively showcases his work, dating back to 1976. The display will be up until Oct. 19 at the Jacob Spori Art Gallery.

Griffin’s collection drew inspiration from Robert Frost’s poem, The Road Not Taken, which famously states, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”

In Griffin’s opinion, this verse signifies that “choosing a less-than-orthodox course in life can create opportunities for an exceptional life.”

The gallery drew a diverse crowd during the three-hour opening, including family and friends of Griffin, BYU-I students and community members. The event was open to the public.

The gallery is open in the Jacob Spori Building, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“If you have a few minutes, drop by the Spori Art Gallery, look and get lost in the artwork,” Griffin said. “Find something you like or something that resonates with you.”

For more information on the exhibit, see its website.