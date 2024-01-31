Spread Joy, BYU-Idaho’s small service project group, sets up in the Hyrum Manwaring Center for the first time this semester this Friday. They hope to get BYU-I students into the spirit of service.

The service group will host two more activities this semester, on Feb. 23 and March 29. There is no need to register, this group is set up so anyone in passing can join and serve.

Addison Larson, Kyle Quinagoran and Rachel Weiss advertise the group’s upcoming Super Serve activities and other service projects.

“We do little service projects that you can do passing by, real quick,” Larson said. “It helps get you into the mood to serve more often.”

Quinagoran said it can also help students feel more love as they pass through the MC.

“I think we do this because we are part of I-Serve,” Quin

agoran said. “We will be able to help students feel love and joy as they pass through the MC.”

Weiss said the Super Serve event on Friday evening would include a variety of projects and spoke more about what other events university students can look forward to.

“We have some quilt squares that we’ll color and will be sent back to a Mennonite center in Pennsylvania and then they get made into quilts that will be sent all over the world,” Weiss said. “We’ll have Plarn mats that go to the humanitarian center as well and quilts that also go to the humanitarian center in Idaho Falls.”

The service worker’s favorite part of being with the Spread Joy group is sharing ways to light up a student’s day, help others and draw closer to God in the process.

“I love working with I-Serve because I’m really passionate about service in general,” Weiss said. “I love it most deeply because I love providing an opportunity for the students at BYU-Idaho to have an experience with the Savior.”