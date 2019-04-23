‘Murder Mystery’ coming to BYU-Idaho as part of Spring 2019 theatre program

Sharing is caring!











Spring 2019 semester’s theatre program will feature A Murder is Announced, a murder mystery by Agatha Christie, published in 1950.

Cast members were selected by BYU-Idaho theatre and dance professor Trevor Hill, who is directing the production.

“I’m very happy and excited with my cast. I’m looking forward to beginning the rehearsal process,” Hill said. “I’ve always wanted to direct a whodunnit, and Agatha Christie is one of the best.”

Hill was part of the play selection process and he presented the idea of doing one from Agatha Christie.

“What I liked about A Murder is Announced is the humor,” Hill said. “There’s a subtle tongue-in-cheek quality to the writing that was too good to pass up. Plus, it has one of Christie’s iconic characters in the lead, Miss Marple.”

A second play will be produced during the semester, though it has yet to be picked, said Patrick Carlile, a senior majoring in theatre studies.

Winter 2019 featured two comedies, Harvey and The Pirates of Penzance. Neither of the winter plays involved murder, giving spring a fresh twist.

“This will be a very exciting show with several twists and turns, two murders and a thrilling climax,” Hill said. “Whether you’re new to Agatha Christie and murder mysteries or quite familiar, A Murder is Announced will be an enjoyable night in the theatre.”