Spring 2020 commencement announced

On June 11, BYU-Idaho announced, via email, their plans for the Spring Semester 2020 commencement ceremonies.

“BYU-Idaho invites you to participate in a special, online commencement service recognizing and celebrating our Spring Semester 2020 graduates,” the email announced.

“The service will be broadcast remotely from the BYU-Idaho Center on Wednesday, July 22, at 7:00 p.m. (MDT). A link to the broadcast will be published on the university’s homepage, and more details will be shared as they become available. Graduates are also invited to participate in any subsequent, in-person graduation ceremony of their choosing. While current circumstances prevent us from holding a physical gathering, we congratulate each graduate for this distinguished and significant accomplishment.”