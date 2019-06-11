Spring enrollment numbers continue to show growth

BYU-Idaho released its official spring enrollment totals Tuesday, continuing the growth trend in the number of students.

For the Spring 2019 Semester, statistics released by University Relations shows 15,322 students are enrolled for on-campus courses. Additionally, 4,966 campus-based students are taking online courses or completing internships out of the area, bringing the total to 20,388 campus-based students.

“Online courses have allowed for enrollment growth without students having to be on campus,” according to a BYU-I news release.

With Spring 2018 Semester’s enrollment at 20,496, this semester reflects a 0.7% increase over last year.

This semester, there is a nearly 50/50 split among men and women students on campus with 7,701 and 7,721 respectively.

Married students make up 27% of the student population at 4,160.

“Continued growth in enrollment can be attributed, in large part, to BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis,” according to the news release. “This includes the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and the high-value educational experience offered. BYU-Idaho is student-focused by design.”