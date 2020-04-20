Spring into adventure

Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19, the ORC is closed until further notice.

With the temperatures averaging in the mid 70’s in a Rexburg spring, students can finally hang up their coats and soak in the sun. With a whole new list of outdoor activities, the Outdoor Recreation Center is ready to accommodate a season full of Vitamin D.

Ranging from water equipment, bikes, hiking supplies and more, the ORC is renting out, selling and repairing gear for students at a cheaper price than most outdoor stores or rental places.

The ORC is “a rental shop first, then retail second,” said Laken Barnhart, a senior studying recreation management and a current intern for the ORC. “I think that the prices here are really great and that it’s an awesome resource to have in Rexburg. It facilitates recreation in a really great way because they’re really great prices, so it’s great for students, great for the community and that helps.”

With the many different shops in Rexburg, the ORC director Scott Hurst said the ORC gives a better supply, making it a better resource for students.

“You can rent around the area, but they might just rent boats or they might rent skis and bikes,” Hurst said. “They might rent a little bit of stuff, but we have the largest variety.”