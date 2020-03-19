Spring Semester 2020 to be held online only

BYU-Idaho has released a statement about Spring Semester 2020:

“With the ongoing concerns related to COVID-19, Spring Semester 2020 courses at BYU-Idaho will be held remotely and online. Students will be able to complete courses wherever they reside. It is anticipated that campus will continue to be open and functioning.

This change may require some adjustments in currently planned courses. Lab courses that cannot be adapted for remote delivery will be cancelled. Students may find it necessary to adjust their schedules as a result of these changes and can do so through the registration portal at my.BYUI.edu. Information regarding course changes will be available to students before the end of Winter Semester.

For current and official BYU-Idaho communication regarding COVID-19, visit the I-Prepare website.”