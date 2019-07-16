Spring semester expects to graduate over 2,500 students as General President of the Primary scheduled to speak

BYU-Idaho will graduate 2,635 students as part of its Spring 2019 class at commencement on July 23 at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Sister Joy D. Jones, general president of the Primary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, is speaking to the graduates at their commencement.

The graduating class consists of 2,124 bachelor’s degrees and 537 associate degrees with 1,568 women and 1,067 men, according to the news release.

Online students make up 34% of the graduating students. According to the news release, 570 of these online students began their college journey as PathwayConnect students.

Attending commencement is former BYU-Idaho President, Elder Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of the Church Educational System.

Commencement begins at 5:45 p.m. The University asks for guests to be in their seats by 5:30 p.m. Tickets are required. The Commencement is also being streamed live for those unable to attend it in person.

At differing times, each college will hold convocation to individually give recognition to the graduating students. Tickets are not required to convocation ceremonies.

Visit the BYU-Idaho Website for information about spring Commencement, convocation locations, and times. Tickets are also reserved through the Ticket Office after July 15.

University Relations was not available to comment.