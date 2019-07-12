Bikes, bouldering and boards, a students senior project

Jessica Morgenthaler, a senior studying communication, presented at the Senior Showcase on June 27.

At Morgenthaler’s booth, a video displayed mountain bikers propelling themselves off of jumps and ramps, flashing new bikes and intricate techniques.

“The goal of the project was to get some hands-on experience with running a PR plan for a company,” Morgenthaler said. “I wanted the business I was working with, (Sled Shed), to be able to use my projects, planning and efforts to help their company with gaining more public awareness.”

Morgenthaler wanted to showcase what she learned through her public relations courses and campaigns.

“I had to create a plan and decide what projects would really help the company,” Morgenthaler said. “I also had to pick projects that were doable and things that I could showcase.”

Her ideas that were displayed at the booth consisted of a rock wall design, logo designs, the store’s products and a pamphlet she created to show all the store has to offer.

The rock wall design had cave symbols painted on it, as well as colorful stones for grabbing. This worked as a rough draft for her design and ideas. There were several logo designs, including a blue mass with the sun behind and a shack with words sayings “bikes,” “bouldering” and “boards” representing Sled Shed as a sport inclusive store.

Morgenthaler represented her company by sporting a blue, black, pink and purple mountain biker enduro T-shirt with the detailed logo on the back of the shirt.

“I hope people can see all that goes into these special projects and what things you can do to best show off your business,” Morgenthaler said.