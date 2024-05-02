The Idaho Falls Spud Kings announced a trade on Thursday with the recently relocated Provo Predators, who are now temporarily known as the Casper Hockey Team. They have acquired forwards Jonatan Raatikainen and Ryan Roethke along with two 2025 draft picks: one in the second round and one in the fourth round.

Going the other way in the trade are 2024 first, second and fifth-round picks as well as a tendered player.

About the Players

Raatikainen, who hails from Kaaro Finland, was named defensive forward of the year in the NCDC Mountain Division. He potted 14 goals and 27 points in 52 games last season, including two goals and six points against the Spud Kings.

Roethke was also effective against the Spud Kings last season, scoring two goals and an assist. He totaled 19 goals and 36 points in 42 games last season, adding two goals and four points in four playoff games.

Both players turn 20 in July, meaning they will occupy two of the Spud Kings’ four allowed spots for 20-year-old players.

About the Team

The Spud Kings are still constructing their roster and coaching staff for next season. A number of players will return from last season, and they have added several tendered players.

They have not yet announced their coaching staff, although John Becanic, who coached the team last season, confirmed at the end of the year that he would be back with the team in some capacity.