The Idaho Falls Spud Kings ended their four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Pueblo Bulls Saturday night. Now they prepare for another busy weekend.

The win

Four minutes into the first period, Landon Steffen received a pass just inside the blue line. With a fake to the inside and a cut to the outside, he found himself with a clear path to the net. Exercising good patience, he cut to the backhand and roofed it over the goaltender’s left pad for Steffen’s first USPHL goal.

1-0 Spud Kings.

The Spud Kings went down 2-1 in the second period, but DJ MacLeish evened the score before the period ended. Owen Pitters scored the go-ahead goal 34 seconds into the third period. It would prove to be the game-winner as the Spud Kings took the game 3-2.

How it impacts the standings

Going into the game, the Spud Kings trailed the Bulls by three points in the standings. With the victory, the Spud Kings have cut their point deficit down to one.

With a win this Friday against the Bulls, the Spud Kings could jump to third place in the NCDC Mountain Division. They also have three games in hand, giving them extra runway to catch the Bulls.

What’s next?

New head Coach John Becanic, who arrived in Idaho Falls Sunday, will make his debut behind the Spud Kings’ bench Friday in Pueblo, Colorado. They’ll continue their road trip with a visit to Wyoming to take on the Rock Springs Grizzlies on Saturday.

Both games will be streamed on FloHockeyTV, starting at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Becanic will make his Mountain America Center debut next weekend as his Spud Kings host a two-game series against the Provo Predators starting Friday, Feb. 2.