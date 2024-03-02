As plenty of snow fell outside of Mountain America Center Friday night, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings fell inside the arena.

It was a 2-0 loss to the Provo Predators, although the second goal came with the Spud Kings’ net empty. The game saw 36 minutes’ worth of minor penalties, but the only powerplay goal was the empty-netter.

The Spud Kings rocked rodeo-themed jerseys, sponsored by Toyota. Several of the jerseys were auctioned off during the game for charity.

“Couldn’t buy a goal”

Predators goaltender Michael Polston helped earn the win for his team with a 41-save shutout. Tucker Inabinet was almost as good at the other end of the ice, but everyone knows that “almost” only counts in horse shoes and hand grenades.

“We played our butts off and couldn’t buy a goal,” said Spud Kings head coach John Becanic after the game. “Their goalie was really good — our goalie was really good but their goalie was special tonight.”

Becanic also mentioned that his team missed the net far too many times. The NCDC doesn’t keep track of shot attempts, but alternate captain Jackson Beach estimates that they missed about 20 times.

“I think one of them would’ve went in if we’d hit the net every time,” Beach said.

Injury trouble

The Spud Kings were glad to get Sacha Trudel, their captain, back in the lineup after he missed two games with an upper-body injury. They were unhappy, however, to lose both Owen Pitters and Lucas Karlsson.

According to Becanic, Pitters sustained an injury while stretching during warmups. Then, just minutes into the game, Karlsson received an awkward hit. His head took the majority of the impact and after receiving attention from the trainer, he was helped to the locker room by two teammates.

Becanic speculated that Karlsson suffered a concussion and a broken finger, adding that he thinks the hit may have knocked Karlsson unconscious for a moment.

The injuries and penalties caused the Spud Kings some trouble in the second period, limiting them to three defensemen at one point.

Game two preview

It may be cold outside, but temperatures will stay hot as the two teams face each other again on Saturday night.

Becanic hasn’t made a decision on which goalie will start, but there will be some lineup changes.

The Spud Kings are desperate for a win as they try to stay ahead of the Pueblo Bulls, who won on Friday. The Bulls are now one point behind the Spuds in the NCDC Mountain Division Standings. Only four teams make the playoffs and the Spud Kings currently occupy fourth place.

Nothing will change on Saturday in terms of the Spud Kings’ game plan, according to Beach.

“We gotta play the same every night,” Beach said. “It’s our last game. We have all week to rest so we’ll leave it all out there.”

Where to watch

Tickets, if available, can be purchased on the Spud Kings’ website and at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office. The game will also be streamed on FloHockey.TV, which is available with a subscription.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.