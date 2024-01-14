In perhaps the strangest game of the season, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings lost 8-2 to the Ogden Mustangs Saturday evening. It was the Spud Kings’ second loss to the Mustangs in as many nights.

Keep reading to hear why this was the strangest game of the season.

First period: Slow start

The Mustangs potted four goals in the first period, ending the night of Spud Kings starting goaltender Tucker Inabinet there. But the fault didn’t lie completely on the goalie — The Spud Kings got out-shot 18-8 in the first period.

“I think we came out slow,” said Spud Kings head coach Marty Quarters.“It’s not the type of league you can sleep walk through. You gotta show up on time.”

Quarters addressed the team during the first intermission, encouraging each guy to play for the guy next to him. He added that if any of his guys were going to fight, it had to be in defense of a teammate. That message seemed to spark a change in the team because they dominated the first few minutes of the second period.

Second period: Rough stuff (and goals)

While the Spud Kings controlled the play better in the second period, as Quarters had hoped, they also took the latter part of his message to heart because it got violent. After half a dozen incidents and much frustration for both teams, Spud Kings relief goalie Vladimir Pechenin took matters into his own hands.

After covering the puck and getting bumped, Pechenin stood up and grabbed the offender. The linesmen quickly tied both players up, but Pechenin maintained a firm grip, screaming at him at the top of his lungs.

After the game, Pechenin confirmed that he wanted to fight to stand up for himself and his teammates.

“I want to show that I’m not (a) baby,” Pechenin said.

Towards the end of the period, the Spud Kings scored twice, ending Mustangs goalie Nikita Volski’s hopes of back-to-back shutouts.

Timothy Kim, whom the Spud Kings recently signed, scored on the powerplay with 1:57 left in the second period. A minute and a half later, Dario Sacino scored to make it 6-2.

“I saw an opening and I shot it,” Kim said of his goal. “But it doesn’t matter if we don’t win — It’s kind of all about winning.”

Third period: Same old, same old

The third period was just as violent as the second. Players from both teams paraded to the penalty box. The Mustangs added another two goals to their total, taking the game by a score of 8-2.

Mustangs forward William Cherniak scored both third period goals, completing his hat-trick. This was his second game with the Mustangs and he now has four goals.

The strange stuff

Several once-in-a-lifetime situations occurred in Saturday’s game. For starters, Pechenin’s pad fell off during the game. It fell off. Like, he was standing there with one leg completely exposed. None of the guys in the broadcast booth had ever seen that before, and it’s probably not far off to assume nobody in the rink had ever seen that before.

“It’s not broken but fell,” Pechenin said of the incident after the game through his Russian accent.

Another strange thing that happened was an illegal stick penalty on Kim. Typically, illegal stick penalties occur because of illegal curves, but illegal curves haven’t really been used since the early 2000s. In this instance, it was because Kim attempted to steal the puck using a broken stick.

After his stick exploded on what would have been a one-timer, Kim stood there in disbelief with the top half of his stick in his hands. He realized the game was still going on when an opposing player took the puck away, so he swatted at the opponent’s stick with the half stick that remained. It’s an easy call for the referee to make, but it almost never happens.

The last strange thing was the manner in which the Mustangs scored three of their goals. Three of them went in off of Spud Kings players. It’s not uncommon for that to happen every now and then, but three times in one game is a lot.

The side notes

Although he didn’t play, the Mustangs’ other goaltender, Vladislav Bryzgalov, was named to NHL Central Scouting’s list of top North American goaltenders Friday. This puts Bryzgalov on NHL teams’ radars for the 2024 Entry Draft.

Of the 32 goaltenders listed, Bryzgalov was ranked number 31, but he was the only player in the USPHL on any of Central Scouting’s lists. With a save percentage of .935% and a goals against average of 2.19, he gives his team the chance to win whenever he’s between the pipes.

Bryzgalov’s father, Ilya Bryzgalov, played 12 years in the NHL, making stops in Anaheim, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Edmonton and Minnesota.

Also of note were the Spud Kings’ specialty military jerseys, which were donated by Mission43. Adorned in camouflage, the jerseys were auctioned off during the game with all proceeds going to Valley Adaptive Sports, an organization that seeks to “support and develop recreation opportunities for people with disabilities.”

Another one in the books

The in-season series between the Spud Kings and the Mustangs is not yet over. The two teams play each other again Friday, Jan. 19 in Ogden, after which the Spud Kings come home to face the Pueblo Bulls on Saturday, Jan. 20.