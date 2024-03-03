The Idaho Falls Spud Kings failed to score during their seven powerplays on Saturday night, losing 3-1 to the Provo Predators.

It was the Predators’ second victory against the Spud Kings in as many nights, dashing the Spuds’ hopes of passing the Preds in the standings. Regardless, the Spud Kings remain in a playoff spot as the Pueblo Bulls also lost their Saturday night contest.

First period: Worst period

“The first period was probably our worst period of the year, since I’ve been here,” said Spud Kings head coach John Becanic after the game.

The score was 1-1 at the end of the first period on Saturday, but the Spud Kings got stuck in their zone for a large portion of the frame, causing a lot of panic. General manager Erik Hudson mused all period that the problem was that they couldn’t set up an effective breakout.

Becanic has mentioned on a number of occasions that for whatever reason, his team doesn’t play its best hockey in the first period of any game. After Thursday’s win over the Rock Springs Grizzlies, Becanic said that he wished he could string all of the Spud Kings’ second periods together because that’s where they play their best hockey.

Goaltending “saved” the Predators

Goaltender Tucker Inabinet had the night off as he’d played the previous two games. He could be seen rocking a cowboy hat and a leather jacket in the stands as he watched Vladimir Pechenin defend the crease for the Spud Kings.

In Pechenin’s seventh appearance of the season, he stopped 22 of 25 shots, keeping his team in the game all night long. It was also his first chance to use his new Spud Kings-colored pads in a game.

The most notable goaltender in the game, however, was — once again — Michael Polston of the Predators. With the shutout on Friday and one goal allowed on Saturday, he had 70 saves on 71 shots this weekend.

“You’re not gonna get many points on nights where you only score one goal,” Becanic said.

Not-so-special teams

In three games this weekend, the Spud Kings only managed one powerplay goal — and it was on a 5-on-3 against the worst team in the division, the Rock Springs Grizzlies. To make matters worse, they allowed a short-handed goal on Saturday which ended up being the game-winner.

According to Becanic, their top powerplay line needs to shoot the puck more. He also mentioned that it hurt them to have so many top players out of the lineup.

The Spud Kings’ penalty kill was effective all weekend, technically allowing two goals — although one was an empty-netter.

Roster empty, emergency room full

Injuries limited the coaching staff’s personnel options on Saturday. Owen Pitters, Lucas Karlsson, Easton Edwards and Cannon Lentz are all out, and Becanic says that they all could be long-term injuries.

Additionally, the Spud Kings were forced to play without Franco Canevari, who received a one-game suspension for a hit on Predators forward Blake Johnson on Friday night.

Dario Sacino and Kasey Russell stepped in on Saturday to replace the injured forwards, while defenseman Tobias Omholt returned to the lineup after taking a maintenance day on Friday.

What’s next?

Time is said to cure all wounds. That works out well for the Spuds, who have many wounds and, suddenly, lots of time.

The Spud Kings don’t play again until Saturday, March 9, when Matteo Mitrovic and the Utah Outliers visit Mountain America Center. In their last meeting, the Outliers topped the Spuds 5-3. Previous to that, the Spud Kings blanked the Outliers 4-0.

Tickets for the game are available on the Spud Kings’ website and at the Bingham Healtcare Box Office at Mountain America Center. The game will also be streamed on FloHockey.TV, which is available with a subscription.