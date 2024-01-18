The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have parted ways with head coach Marty Quarters. His successor is John Becanic, a championship coach who has been at it for over 40 years.

Becanic, who joins the team Monday, has experience coaching in the WHL, OHL, NAHL and more. He has dedicated the past seven years to hockey IQ, developing the Four Components of Hockey program.

Becanic won the Memorial Cup — perhaps the most prestigious trophy in junior hockey — in 1993 as an assistant coach with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL.

“We are more than thrilled to add Coach Becanic to the Spud Kings organization,” said Spud Kings general manager Erik Hudson. “Bringing in someone with a championship pedigree, as well as someone who has had an impact on the game of hockey in this magnitude is truly an honor.”

Quarters, who coached the Spud Kings for the past year and a half, will retire.

“Coach Quarters was an extremely valuable asset to the team, and we want to wish him the best as he steps back into retirement,” Hudson said.

Hudson will coach the team this weekend as they prepare to face the Ogden Mustangs on the road, followed by the Pueblo Bulls at home. Becanic’s first game will be Friday, Jan. 26 against the Bulls.