The Idaho Falls Spud Kings lost 6-1 to the Pueblo Bulls in Pueblo Friday night.

Idaho Falls entered with a 4-4-1 record after defeating the Utah Outliers 5-4 in a shootout on Oct. 21.

Pueblo entered with a 5-5-0 record following a 3-0 road defeat against the Rock Springs Grizzlies on Oct. 20.

Lukas Malant was given the starting task in net for Idaho Falls, looking to rebound after he was pulled early in his last start against the Utah Outliers on Oct. 20.

Ryan Mitchell started in goal for Pueblo, he was looking to build off the victory that he collected in the team’s overtime win against the Rock Springs Grizzlies on Oct. 13.

The Bulls opened the scoring with 7:07 remaining in the first period when a shot from Ethan Thombs was blocked by an Idaho Falls defender but the puck came right back to Thombs who beat Malant with his second shot to give them a 1-0 lead. Braxton Volpe collected an assist on the go-ahead goal.

After one period, Pueblo led Idaho Falls 1-0.

Idaho Falls went on the penalty kill 0:34 into the second period when George Goodwin was given a two-minute penalty for tripping.

On the powerplay, Pueblo extended their lead after Cooper Owens received a cross-crease pass from Max Nystrom and found the back of the net to give them a 2-0 lead. Jack Hanson also picked up an assist on the goal.

Lucas Karlsson took a roughing penalty with 1:29 remaining in the second period, which put Pueblo on another powerplay.

On the ensuing man advantage, Nystom received a slot pass from Eddie Paulissian and put the Bulls ahead 3-0 with 0:33 remaining in the second period.

After two periods, Pueblo led Idaho Falls 3-0.

The Bulls extended their 1:00 into the third period when a sharp angle shot from Willy Johnson snuck past Malant and extended their lead to 4-0.

Pueblo extended their lead with 17:55 remaining in the third period when a broken play led to Thomas Soucy, giving them a 5-0 lead. Owen Ames and Balazs Hiezl added assists on the goal.

The Spud Kings got on the board with 9:22 remaining in the game when Cai Robinson received a drop pass on a zone entry from Nikita Soloviev and beat Mitchell to make the score 5-1. DJ MacLeish also added an assist on the goal.

Will Sinclair extended the Bulls lead with 3:10 remaining in the game, putting them ahead 6-1.

In the end, Pueblo defeated Idaho Falls 6-1.

For the Spud Kings, Malant was paired with the loss, stopping 21/27 shots.

For the Bulls, Mitchell collected the win, stopping 15/16 shots.

Idaho Falls saw their record drop to 4-5-1 with the loss.

The Spud Kings will return to action on Saturday when they face the Bulls in Pueblo. The puck drop of that game will be at 7:07 p.m. and will be streamed live on FlowSports.