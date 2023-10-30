The Idaho Falls Spud Kings lost 4-3 against the Pueblo Bulls in Pueblo on Saturday.

Idaho Falls entered Saturday looking to rebound from a 6-1 loss against Pueblo on Friday.

Prestyn Carter started in goal for the Spud Kings. He was building off his previous start when the Spud Kings defeated the Outliers 5-4 in a shootout on Oct. 21.

Beau Altman played goalie for the Bulls in his Pueblo debut.

Pueblo opened the scoring 2:44 into the game, when Eddie Paulissian moved past a defenceman and beat Carter. This gave them a 1-0 lead. Braxton Volpe collected an assist on the opening goal.

Thomas Soucy doubled the Bulls’ lead 30 seconds later when he skated passed a Spud Kings defender and found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

The Spud Kings cut their deficit in half with 13:49 remaining in the opening period when Jack O’Rourke carved past his defender at the blue line. He lifted a puck over the shoulder of Altman, making it 2-1.

The Bulls added to their lead with 44 seconds remaining in the period when a broken play led to Jack Hanson beating Carter with a shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Nate Farrell collected an assist on the play.

After one period, Pueblo led Idaho Falls 3-1.

Idaho Falls got back within a goal with 2:49 remaining in the second period when Milan Tadeas Jobek found the back of the net and made it 3-2. Tyler Williams collected an assist on the play.

After two periods, Pueblo led Idaho Falls 3-2.

The two teams played 4-on-4 for two minutes in the third period after a post-whistle scrum led to each team taking a penalty.

During the 4-on-4, Ethan Thombs put the Bulls ahead 4-2 when he slid the puck underneath Carter’s left pad.

The Spud Kings struck back with 3:50 remaining in the game when George Goodwin snuck behind the Pueblo defence and beat Altman over his left shoulder, making the score 4-3.

In the end, Pueblo defeated Idaho Falls 4-3.

Carter was paired with the loss for Idaho Falls, stopping 29/33 shots.

Altman collected the win in his Pueblo debut, stopping 31/34 shots.

With the loss, Idaho Falls’ record drops to 4-6-1 on the season.

The Spud Kings will return to action on Nov. 3 when they welcome the Provo Predators to the Mountain America Center. The puck drop of that game will be at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the game or stream the game live on FlowSports.