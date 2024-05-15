In the 2024 NCDC Draft, held on Monday, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings drafted their next generation of players.
The draft consists of two phases. Phase I consists of players born in 2007 and 2008, while Phase II has players born between 2004 and 2006. Players drafted in the second phase are more likely to suit up for the team this coming season, although they’re all eligible to play if called upon.
Forward Mathieu MacMillan was the Spuds’ first selection of Phase II. The Gloucester, Ontario native played the last two seasons with the Powassan VooDoos, totaling 25 goals and 73 points in 52 games. Scoring was the Spud Kings’ greatest challenge last season so having someone who can put the puck in the net was a must.
They picked another scorer in Phase I of the draft: right-winger Sammy Smith. In 56 games for the Windy City Storm 16U AAA team last season, Smith scored 29 goals and 70 points.
Interestingly, every skater the Spud Kings drafted shoots right-handed. According to a study done by Joe Baker of Research Gate, roughly 60% of high-level hockey players in North America shoot left.
Below is a full list of this year’s Spud Kings draft picks.
Phase I
Round 1, #9 overall: Sam Smith
Position: Right Wing
Shoots: Right
Born: February 2007
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 170 lbs.
Round 6, #99 overall: Xander Mullens
Position: Defense
Shoots: Right
Born: April 2007
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 185 lbs.
Round 7, #117 overall: Joseph Sinclair
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Born: October 2007
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 159 lbs.
Round 8, #135 overall: Finn Brennan
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Born: May 2007
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 170 lbs.
Round 9, #153 overall: Parker Zumdahl
Position: Defense
Shoots: Right
Born: June 2008
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 176 lbs.
Round 10, #165 overall: Ashton Flores
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Born: October 2008
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 165 lbs.
Round 10, #171 overall: Luke Dubsky
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Born: June 2008
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 170 lbs.
Round 11, #189 overall: Mason Maciulewicz
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Born: March 2007
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 181 lbs.
Round 12, #207 overall: Josh Zitzman
Position: Defense
Shoots: Right
Born: June 2007
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 161 lbs.
Round 13, #225 overall: Connor Hillig
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Born: February 2007
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 161 lbs.
Phase II
Round 1, #9 overall Mathieu MacMillan
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Born: May 2004
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 170 lbs.
Round 3, #45 overall Mario Scalise
Position: Defense
Shoots: Right
Born: October 2004
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 174 lbs.
Round 4, #63 overall: Alex Sabev
Position: Goalie
Catches: Left
Born: May 2006
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 181 lbs.