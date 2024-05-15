In the 2024 NCDC Draft, held on Monday, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings drafted their next generation of players.

The draft consists of two phases. Phase I consists of players born in 2007 and 2008, while Phase II has players born between 2004 and 2006. Players drafted in the second phase are more likely to suit up for the team this coming season, although they’re all eligible to play if called upon.

Forward Mathieu MacMillan was the Spuds’ first selection of Phase II. The Gloucester, Ontario native played the last two seasons with the Powassan VooDoos, totaling 25 goals and 73 points in 52 games. Scoring was the Spud Kings’ greatest challenge last season so having someone who can put the puck in the net was a must.

They picked another scorer in Phase I of the draft: right-winger Sammy Smith. In 56 games for the Windy City Storm 16U AAA team last season, Smith scored 29 goals and 70 points.

Interestingly, every skater the Spud Kings drafted shoots right-handed. According to a study done by Joe Baker of Research Gate, roughly 60% of high-level hockey players in North America shoot left.

Below is a full list of this year’s Spud Kings draft picks.

Phase I

Round 1, #9 overall: Sam Smith

Position: Right Wing

Shoots: Right

Born: February 2007

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Round 6, #99 overall: Xander Mullens

Position: Defense

Shoots: Right

Born: April 2007

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Round 7, #117 overall: Joseph Sinclair

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Born: October 2007

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 159 lbs.

Round 8, #135 overall: Finn Brennan

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Born: May 2007

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Round 9, #153 overall: Parker Zumdahl

Position: Defense

Shoots: Right

Born: June 2008

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 176 lbs.

Round 10, #165 overall: Ashton Flores

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Born: October 2008

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Round 10, #171 overall: Luke Dubsky

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Born: June 2008

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Round 11, #189 overall: Mason Maciulewicz

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Born: March 2007

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 181 lbs.

Round 12, #207 overall: Josh Zitzman

Position: Defense

Shoots: Right

Born: June 2007

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 161 lbs.

Round 13, #225 overall: Connor Hillig

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Born: February 2007

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 161 lbs.

Phase II

Round 1, #9 overall Mathieu MacMillan

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Born: May 2004

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Round 3, #45 overall Mario Scalise

Position: Defense

Shoots: Right

Born: October 2004

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 174 lbs.

Round 4, #63 overall: Alex Sabev

Position: Goalie

Catches: Left

Born: May 2006

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 181 lbs.