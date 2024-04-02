April Fools’ Day will forever carry additional meaning for Ogden Mustangs defenseman Henri Mustonen, who scored an own goal in overtime on Monday night, allowing the Idaho Falls Spud Kings to stay alive.

The goal closely resembled the one which former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Steve Smith scored on his own net to eliminate his team in Game Seven of the Smythe Division Final in 1986. The difference between the two goals, however, is that it wasn’t Mustonen’s birthday.

When the Spud Kings win, it’s often by a score of 2-1. That was the case again on Monday night — the sixth time a Spuds game has finished with that score since the arrival of head coach John Becanic in late January.

“We’ve had such bad luck,” Becanic said after the game, citing a disallowed goal and several unlucky bounces in previous games in the series. “I’m just happy for the kids — they got a win. Gosh knows they deserved it.”

The Mustangs still hold a 2-1 series lead. Game Four will take place in Idaho Falls on Wednesday.

If the Spud Kings win on Wednesday, the series will be decided in Ogden on Saturday.

If the Spud Kings win on Wednesday, the series will be decided in Ogden on Saturday. The winner goes on to play the champion of the series between the Provo Predators and the Utah Outliers.

“I like to think we bring the best out in Ogden,” Becanic said. “I feel like it’s Tyson/Holyfield out there and we’re just trading blows.”