The Idaho Falls Spud Kings defeated the Rock Springs Grizzlies 4-3 on the road Friday.

Idaho Falls entered Friday with an 11-9-1 record and were coming off a 5-1 road loss against the Utah Outliers on Dec. 2.

Rock Springs came into the game with a 2-17-3 record, following a 4-1 loss against the Pueblo Bulls on Dec. 2.

Prestyn Carter started in goal for the Spud Kings. He was looking to bounce back from his appearance in his team’s Dec. 2 loss.

Nikolas Charles started his second game of the season for the Grizzlies. He wanted to rebound from his performance against the Bulls on Dec. 2.

First Period

Greyson Settipane gave Rock Springs an early 1-0 lead when he took a Spud Kings turnover and beat Carter over the shoulder, putting them ahead 10:51 into the first period. Alexander Cutter Lewis collected an assist on the goal.

Xavier Goodwin brought the game even 18 seconds later when beat Charles and tied the game 1-1. George Goodwin picked up an assist on the equalizer.

Easton Edwards put Idaho Falls ahead with 4:08 remaining in the period when he found the back of the net and made the score 2-1. Evan Stirling and Ryan Johnson got assists on the go-ahead goal.

After one period, the Spud Kings led the Grizzlies 2-1, while being outshot 11-10.

Second Period

Idaho Falls doubled their lead with 13:51 remaining in the period when Ty Walker found a rebound on a rush and put them ahead 3-1. Jackson Beach picked up an assist on the play.

Edwards and the Spud Kings struck again when a Grizzlies turnover led to a loose puck and Idaho Falls grabbed a 4-1 lead with 9:33 remaining in the period. Tyler Rose was given an assist on the goal.

The Grizzlies went on a 5-3 powerplay with 5:20 remaining in the period when Stirling was handed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

On the powerplay, a cross-ice path from Garrett Parker bounced off the shin pads of a Spud Kings defender and found the back of the net, making the score 4-2 with 3:51 remaining in the second period. Owen Meyer and Maxx Wilkinson picked up an assist on the powerplay goal.

After two periods, the Spud Kings led the Grizzlies 4-2, while being outshot 30-21.

Third Period

Settipane brought Rock Springs within a goal when he found a loose puck and snuck it past Carter with 4:31 remaining in the game. Peyton Smith and Kaleb Pitman collected assists on the goal.

Following the goal, both teams got into a skirmish that saw each team take penalties.

In the end, the Spud Kings defeated the Grizzlies 4-3, while being outshot 51-32.

Carter collected the win for Idaho Falls, stopping 48/51 shots.

Charles stopped 28/32 shots while being handed the loss for Rock Springs.

The Spud Kings will return to action on Saturday when they face the Outliers. The puck drop of that game will be at 7:05 p.m. from the Mountain America Center.