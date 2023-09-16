Single-game tickets for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings are on sale.

Following an inaugural season that exceeded expectations, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings are ready to improve during the team’s second-round playoff exit, as they make the jump from Division III to Division II.

“We’re looking forward to the 2023/24 season of Spud Kings Hockey,” said Spud Kings’ assistant general manager Chris Hall. “We were blown away by fan support last season and are doing our best to make this season even better for our fans.”

The Spud Kings went 2-0 in the preseason, winning both sides of their home-and-home with the Provo Predators.

“We are excited about the team that we have put together,” said Spud Kings’ head coach Marty Quarters. “We have players from all over the world that are going to bring excitement and pride to Eastern Idaho and the fans at The Mountain America Center.”

The Spud Kings office has been working to improve upon last year’s entertainment success.

“We’ve continued to invest in our game production with exciting in-game promotions, great sponsored giveaways and new merchandise,” Hall said.

The Spud Kings sold out 22 of their 24 home games last year.

“We expect to sell out every game again this season and would urge interested fans to purchase tickets ahead of time on Ticketmaster or at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office at the Mountain America Center.”

The Spud Kings will kick off the regular season in Rock Springs on Sept. 22.

Their home opener will be on Oct. 7 at 7:05 p.m., when they welcome the Rock Springs Grizzlies to the Mountain America Center.

For more information about the upcoming Spud Kings season, go to the Spud Kings website.