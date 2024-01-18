After back-to-back losses to the Ogden Mustangs last weekend, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings prepare to face them again Friday in Ogden. After that, they play the Pueblo Bulls in Idaho Falls.

The Spud Kings lost 1-0 to the Mustangs last Friday, followed by an 8-2 loss on Saturday.

“We played a really good game (Friday night), came up on the short end of the stick and lost 1-0,” said Spud Kings head coach Marty Quarters. He followed his remarks with an expression of disappointment in his team’s play Saturday night.

The Mustangs took the lead in the NCDC Mountain Division with their pair of wins last weekend. They now lead the season series with the Spud Kings 5-1. The Spud Kings hope to decrease that gap with a win this weekend.

A pair of wins this weekend could catapult the Spud Kings into fourth place in the division — a place that’s currently held by their Saturday opponents, the Bulls. For that to happen, the Bulls would have to lose to both the Spud Kings and the Utah Outliers this weekend.

Players to watch

Timothy Kim, one of the Spud Kings’ newest acquisitions, scored his first USPHL goal in Saturday’s game. Kim started the season with the Merritt Centennials of the BCHL. Through four games with the Spud Kings, he has a goal and two assists.

Goaltender Nikita Volski seemed to have the secret recipe to solve the Spud Kings last weekend, with a shutout Friday night and two goals-against Saturday night. The Mustangs acquired him from the Bulls earlier in the year. Through five games with the Mustangs, the Belarusian has a record of 4-0-0, along with a .948% save percentage and a 1.50 goals–against average.

If Volski doesn’t get the start Friday night, the Spud Kings could be in even more trouble. Vladislav Bryzgalov has yet to play since being listed on NHL Central Scouting’s list of top draft-eligible North American goaltenders. The son of former NHL goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov is surely eager to continue showing that he should be drafted.

Hunter Hayes shone for the Bulls last weekend in their two-game series against the Provo Predators. Although the Bulls lost both games, Hayes walked away with three goals and two assists. Through 33 games this season, Hayes has 22 goals and 35 points.

How to watch

Friday’s game, which takes place at the Weber State University hockey rink, will be available for streaming on FloHockey TV. Saturday’s game will be at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets are available on the Spud Kings’ website.