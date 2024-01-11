The Idaho Falls Spud Kings will take on the Ogden Mustangs twice this weekend in a back-to-back series. They will play Friday in Ogden and Saturday in Idaho Falls.

These two teams have played each other four times this season. The second-place Mustangs lead the season series 3-1 with one of those wins coming in overtime. They play each other again in Ogden Friday, Jan. 19.

The Spud Kings are currently in fourth place in the NCDC’s Mountain Division. With a record of 13-13-4, they have a .500 points percentage.

Two defensemen led the Spud Kings in scoring. DJ MacLeish has 12 goals and 27 points through 29 games, while Matteo Mitrovic sits at four goals and 17 points in 21 games. MacLeish is in his first season with the Spud Kings, having played U18 AAA for Little Caesars in Michigan last year. Mitrovic is an inaugural Spud King who arrived just after the season started last year.

Parker Osborn and Dimitri Voyatzis top the Mustangs’ scoring list. Osborn has managed 22 goals and 42 points through 29 games, while Voyatzis has 10 goals and 38 points in 30 games.

MacLeish, Mitrovic, Osborn and Voyatzis all received NCDC Mountain Division players of the Month honors in November.

Tickets to Saturday’s game are available on the Spud Kings website and at the box office at Mountain America Center, starting at $19. Friday’s game can be streamed on HockeyTV with a subscription.